The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.28). Marcus posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,466. Marcus has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $546.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

