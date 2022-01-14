The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.81. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 2,190 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $55.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

