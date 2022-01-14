The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764,567 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,673,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.65 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

