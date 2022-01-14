The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147,366 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $120,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $11.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $391.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.16.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

