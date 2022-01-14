The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. 22,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,803. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

