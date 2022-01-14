The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 476,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,859,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

