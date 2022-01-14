The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

CCOI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.57.

CCOI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.81. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,447. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 129.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246,528 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,036 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 165,865 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 109,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

