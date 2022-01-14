The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. lifted their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.39.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $183.36 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 438,616 shares of company stock valued at $130,644,985. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

