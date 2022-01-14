The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Position Reduced by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 28.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 836,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Chemours in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemours in the third quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CC stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

