The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,185,428 shares of company stock worth $97,611,276. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.