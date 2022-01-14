Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $900.94.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,031.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,061.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $868.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 333.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

