Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Get Tesco alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,067. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesco (TSCDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.