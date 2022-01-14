Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.80.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of TMX opened at $43.51 on Monday. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.