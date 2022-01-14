Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $15.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432,861 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,592,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 363,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 117,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,183,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

