Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,068. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

