Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $18.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84. Torrid has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.