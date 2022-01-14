Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) PT Raised to €440.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Teleperformance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleperformance has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.00.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance stock opened at $205.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.35. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $163.29 and a twelve month high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.