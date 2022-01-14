Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TIAIY opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.08.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
