Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TIAIY opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.