Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,048,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

NYSE TDOC opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.35. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.