Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

TECK.B stock opened at C$42.11 on Monday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$21.86 and a twelve month high of C$43.34. The company has a market cap of C$22.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

