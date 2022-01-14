Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

TECK.B stock opened at C$42.11 on Monday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$21.86 and a twelve month high of C$43.34. The company has a market cap of C$22.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

