TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.64 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

