Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 424.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

RETA opened at $28.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.29. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

