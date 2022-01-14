Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 2,496.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,853,000 after acquiring an additional 35,892 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHAL opened at $689.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $720.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $448.48 and a 1 year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

