Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 85,799 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,799 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.18% of CommScope worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

