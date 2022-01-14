Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 807 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of CACI International worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 62.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other CACI International news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $275.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.