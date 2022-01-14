Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $4.32 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.27. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.98.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

