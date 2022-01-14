Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $711.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $708.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.83. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

