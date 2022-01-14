Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after acquiring an additional 445,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $24,181,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FL. Wedbush began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $43.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

