Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of HRC opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.80. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.