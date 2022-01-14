Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,946 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

