Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 473,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

