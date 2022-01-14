Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.65 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 633,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,738 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPL were worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PPL by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PPL by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

