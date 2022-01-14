Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sysco were worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,145,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

