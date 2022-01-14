TD Securities Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$23.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.86.

TSE:VET opened at C$18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.69.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

