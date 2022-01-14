TD Securities Cuts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.85.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TA stock opened at C$13.09 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.