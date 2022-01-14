TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,041 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

