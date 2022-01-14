TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,386 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Canada Goose worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE:GOOS opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.