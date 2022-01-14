TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seer were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Seer during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seer in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,273 shares of company stock worth $1,982,091 over the last three months. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Seer stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $86.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.98.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

