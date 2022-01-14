TD Asset Management Inc. Has $9.17 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,710 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 416.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 36,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 363,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 160,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,558,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $114,601,000 after purchasing an additional 251,329 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

