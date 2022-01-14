TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,008.1% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,246,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 927.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 81,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.