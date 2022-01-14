TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after purchasing an additional 192,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after buying an additional 273,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after buying an additional 220,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

