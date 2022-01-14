TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $120.99 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

