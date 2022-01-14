TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 45,426 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

