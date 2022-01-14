TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a C$67.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.42.

TSE TRP traded down C$1.18 on Thursday, reaching C$62.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,817. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.22 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$53.20 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.2600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.95%.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Insiders sold a total of 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674 over the last 90 days.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

