Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.37

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 18879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after buying an additional 2,191,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.