Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TNEYF. lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 101,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

