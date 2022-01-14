Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Talanx in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TLX stock opened at €44.10 ($50.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.90. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €30.30 ($34.43) and a fifty-two week high of €42.66 ($48.48).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

