Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $170.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.29.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.04. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.