Taglich Brothers Comments on Bridgeline Digital, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Bridgeline Digital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.89. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 50.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 136,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth $17,214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

