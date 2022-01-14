Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams Sells 1,958 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRHC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 217,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,156. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

